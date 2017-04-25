Rauner Campaign Letter Includes No Tax Hike Pitch

As he unofficially ramps up his reelection campaign, Governor Rauner is sending a different budget message to potential donors than he is to lawmakers and the media. The “Chicago Tribune” reports that a Rauner fundraising letter sent out recently blames House Speaker Michael Madigan for the budget impasse and says taxpayers deserve a balanced budget without a tax increase. That no tax-hike pitch contradicts what Rauner has said consistently over the past two years, namely that he’d be willing to consider a tax increase if it’s coupled with reforms from his so-called “turnaround agenda.” Rauner’s letter seeks donations of 250- to a thousand-dollars to his campaign fund, to which he donated 50-million-dollars of his own money in December.