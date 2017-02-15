Rauner Draws Lines In Budget Battle

Governor Rauner is setting some parameters for the kind of compromise budget deal he would approve. In his budget address, Rauner drew laughs when, after blaming Democrats for the stalemate, said, “It’s not about pointing fingers.” Rauner says he’d consider an income tax hike if there’s also a permanent property tax freeze. He also demanded that a budget deal include pension changes, workers’ compensation reform and a referendum on term limits. As for revenue, Rauner says he’d support expanding the sales tax base, but would oppose taxing food and medicine. He’s also opposed to taxing retirement income.