Rauner, Madigan Spar Over School Funding

In this Feb. 17, 2016 photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, looks on as Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers the State of the Budget Address in the House chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says Madigan and daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan were complicit in a scheme to create a crisis over the budget mess by trying to get a court declaration that state employees should not be paid without a budget. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Governor Rauner is using the Governor’s Day festivities at the state fair today to blast the Democrats for their opposition to his changes to a school funding reform bill. In remarks to the annual GOP breakfast in Springfield, Rauner said he’s fighting a corrupt political machine in Chicago and its special deals for Chicago schools. It’s a message echoed in two new campaign commercials Rauner and his allies are releasing today. Meanwhile, House Speaker Michael Madigan is holding a hearing to poke holes in Rauner’s veto amendments. School superintendents are testifying that under Rauner’s plan many of them could lose money in the years ahead. No House vote to override Rauner’s changes has been scheduled.