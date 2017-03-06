Rauner Offers School Funding Ideas

Governor Rauner is floating two new ideas for funding Chicago’s public schools, but they have been instantly rejected by school officials. Rauner is suggesting Chicago tap special tax funds from so-called TIF districts for schools and also suggests additional school funding could be tied to overall public pension reform. A statement from the Chicago Public Schools accuses Rauner of perpetuating a racially discriminatory education funding system and says his TIF plan requires Chicago students to do more to get their state funding than students elsewhere in the state.