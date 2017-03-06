Rauner Offers School Funding Ideas

By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 6, 4:29 PM
Statement from Governor Rauner

Governor Rauner is floating two new ideas for funding Chicago’s public schools, but they have been instantly rejected by school officials. Rauner is suggesting Chicago tap special tax funds from so-called TIF districts for schools and also suggests additional school funding could be tied to overall public pension reform. A statement from the Chicago Public Schools accuses Rauner of perpetuating a racially discriminatory education funding system and says his TIF plan requires Chicago students to do more to get their state funding than students elsewhere in the state.

Related Content

Two Windows Shattered at Morris Library
Planning Continues on New Will County Courthouse; ...
Staub Takes New Joliet Park District Position
WJOL Debate Series Begins with Focus on Will Co Bo...
Grundy Co Board Chairman David Welter Named 75th D...
Joliet Police Asking For Help in Identifying Stole...
Comments