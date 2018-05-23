Rauner Office Open To Asian Carp Talks With Other States

FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. Illinois says it will work with federal officials and other states on a strategy for fortifying a lock and dam to keep Asian carp out of Lake Michigan. Gov. Bruce Rauner has sent letters to his counterparts in the Great Lakes region proposing negotiations toward an agreement on using the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet to block the path of the invasive fish. A federal plan has divided the region's eight states. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)

Illinois may be getting closer to working with other states in keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes. Governor Rauner said in a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this month that he’s willing to be part of a coalition of states that will pay for an upgrade on the Illinois River to keep the fish out of the lakes. The Army Corps has a plan that’d cost 275-million-dollars to secure the river. The governor’s office has said for years that the plan is too expensive. There is no word what the costs would be as part of the coalition.