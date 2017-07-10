Rauner Picks New Chief Of Staff

Just days after his budget vetoes were successfully overridden, Republican Governor Bruce Rauner is shaking up his staff. Rauner is firing chief of staff Richard Goldberg and replacing him with Kristina Rasmussen. She’s president and chief operating officer of the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank. She has been a critic of Rauner’s support of an income tax increase as part of a grand budget bargain. Her appointment is seen as a signal that Rauner is moving to the right as he faces a reelection fight next year.