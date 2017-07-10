Rauner Picks New Chief Of Staff
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 10, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
Statement from Governor Rauner

Just days after his budget vetoes were successfully overridden, Republican Governor Bruce Rauner is shaking up his staff. Rauner is firing chief of staff Richard Goldberg and replacing him with Kristina Rasmussen. She’s president and chief operating officer of the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank. She has been a critic of Rauner’s support of an income tax increase as part of a grand budget bargain. Her appointment is seen as a signal that Rauner is moving to the right as he faces a reelection fight next year.

Related Content

Frankfort Man Charged in Interstate Shooting From ...
Authorities Attempting to Seize Alleged Coke Deale...
Man Arrested in Braidwood with Crack in Sock
Joliet Police Conduct Roadside Safety Checks Durin...
House Committee Passes Social Services Funding Bil...
Pregnant Joliet Teen Reported Missing in Chicago
Comments