Rauner Promises School Funding Veto
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 5, 2017 @ 12:38 AM
Statement from Governor Rauner

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says he wants to change how the state pays for schools. But the governor says the latest plan to make that happen is little more than a bailout for Chicago schools. Rauner yesterday promised to veto the school funding reform package that lawmakers approved on Wednesday. The sticking point is whether Chicago should continue to get about 700 million-dollars in bloc grant money, despite a shrinking enrollment.

