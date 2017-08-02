Rauner Reshapes School Funding Bill

The school funding ball is in the General Assembly’s court after Governor Rauner used an amendatory veto to make changes in the reform bill. Governor Rauner says he’s amending the funding reform bill because it unfairly takes millions of dollars from classrooms around the state and funnels it to Chicago teachers’ pensions. He says those pensions have been mismanaged for decades. Rauner wants lawmakers to skip the override process and pass a new bill that incorporates his changes. It’s not clear if the votes needed for an override are there. Either way, on-time payments to local school districts are threatened.