Rauner Says Small Business Needs Reforms

Governor Rauner says the best way for Illinois to celebrate Small Business Week is for lawmakers to pass a full-year budget. Rauner says small businesses create two out of three new jobs in Illinois, but he says one of the biggest complaints he hears from employers is about bureaucracy. He said Illinoishas twice as many regulations on businesses as surrounding states, but the regulations don’t make workers safer or healthier. Rauner called again for a balanced budget with pro-business reforms. The House is considering what it’s calling a budget lifeline for schools and social service agencies, but Rauner says a stopgap measure isn’t the answer.