Rauner Slams Override Vote

Governor Rauner is calling the Illinois Senate override of his school funding bill veto a “terrible mistake” as he works to stop the House from following suit. Rauner denied that the changes in the bill would hurt Chicago school children, even though an analysis by his board of education shows that the city would get more than 460-million-dollars less under his revisions. Rauner also said again today that he’s open to a compromise plan, but House Democrats are first going to determine if there are four Republicans who will join them and vote for an override.