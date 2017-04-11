Rauner Tours Illinois, Denies Campaign Kick-off

By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 11, 11:00 PM
Statement from Governor Rauner

It may look like a campaign jaunt, but Governor Rauner is insisting that his two-day fly-around of the state today to talk about the budget is not the official start of his reelection campaign.  In a trip paid for by his campaign fund, Rauner’s first stop was at NOW Foods in Bloomingdale and he has events in northern and western Illinois before ending the day with a rally in Springfield.  Rauner tomorrow heads to southern Illinois, Quincy and Champaign.  In his remarks in Bloomingdale, Rauner repeated his familiar call for a truly balanced budget, coupled with pro-business reforms.

