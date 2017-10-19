Rauner Wants Business Suit Sealed
By Evan Bredeson
|
Oct 19, 2017 @ 1:57 PM
Statement from Governor Rauner

Governor Rauner continues to push to hide the details of a business lawsuit against him. Rauner is being sued by his former equity firm partner, Harreld Kirkpatrick the Third, who is seeking to have the case files unsealed. During a hearing today, Kirkpatrick’s attorney told the judge that it’s Rauner who’s fighting to keep the case under wraps. Rauner’s attorney didn’t speak after the hearing, but will file his response by next week to the demand that the case be opened to public view.

