Record Number of AP Scholars Announced in District 202

A record-high 376 District 202 high school graduates and current students were named 2017 AP Scholars based on their performance on the Advanced Placement exams given during the 2016-2017 school year.

The 376 AP Scholars is 74 more than last year’s 302 AP Scholars, which was also a record high.

District 202 recorded 104 AP Scholars in 2010, the first year that students from all four high schools took AP exams. The number of AP Scholars has increased each year.

The District believes this year’s results follow major initiatives implemented over the last several years to improve high school achievement.

That work has included raising the number of more challenging courses, making it easier for more students to take such courses and eliminating some lower-level classes, among numerous other systemic upgrades.

The 2017 AP Scholars include:

· Plainfield High School – Central Campus — 69 students, up from 52 last year;

· Plainfield South High School — 85 students, up from 60 last year;

· Plainfield North High School — 102 students, down from 107 last year;