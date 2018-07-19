Red Cross On The Scene Of Wednesday Apartment Fire In Bolingbrook

Ten families have been displaced due to water damage following an attic fire at a Bolingbrook apartment. On Wednesday, July 18th at 4:17 p.m. Bolingbrook police and Fire Department received several calls of fire and smoke emitting from the rooftop of the apartment building at 511 Preston Dr. at Boughton Road near the Promenade Mall.

Upon arrival police and fire personnel were able to evacuate the building and immediately contain the fire which originated in the attic space.

Approximately 10 familes from various apartments are being relocated due to water damage. Management from the complex and the Red Cross are on the scene to assist with relocation.

There were no injuries reported and the incident remains under investigation.