Red Cross Seeing More Home Fires in Northern Illinois

The Red Cross is busier than normal this month responding to residential fires. The American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois have been to more than a hundred fire scenes so far this month, the highest number for a December since 2009. The Red Cross has helped five-hundred-20 fire victims this month, including two-hundred-16 children. Red Cross officials say most fires in winter months are caused by people using unsafe methods to heat their homes, including candles, space heaters and leaving the stove or oven on.