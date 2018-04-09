Register For Joliet District 86 Austim Awareness 5K Run/Walk

The third annual Autism Awareness 5K Run/Walk hosted by Joliet Public Schools District 86 will occur on Saturday April 21st. Dwayne Williams overseas special education programming within District 86 and says new advances on autism education is evolving. Funds from the event go to training teachers as well as tools and materials used in the classroom.

Last year over 600 people attended the 5K run/walk . The Autism Awareness event will take place at Joliet Jr. College. Registration at 8 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m. The cost is only 20-dollars. Supplies are limited so register early to received your t-shirt and gift bag. To register go to Joliet86.org or call Dwayne at 815 740-3196 Ext 281.