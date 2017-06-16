Registration Dates For Valley View School District Announced

Registration for the 2017-18 school year in Valley View School District 365U will take place between from July 31 to Aug. 4 with dates varying by school. Back-To-School booklets will be mailed home after July 1.

Elementary school students who register during the mail-in period from July 1 to July 22 are not required to come to August Back-To-School registration days. However all middle school and high school students must come to August Back-To-School registration even if they registered by mail because they must pick up their student IDs, schedules and locker assignments.

The district will require all students, regardless of grade level, to provide proof that they are residents of the district before they will be allowed to register for classes.

The verification process is simple if a student’s address or guardianship has not changed from the past school year.

A parent or guardian must provide their own photo ID and one of the following documents to prove residency:

●A signed lease for the current school year with the name of the parent or guardian, a landlord’s signature and a contact phone number

●A mortgage statement for the current (most recent) month or the 2016 Will County property tax bill

●A utility bill from the past 30 days in the name of the parent or guardian on it or mail of a business nature (no more than 30 days old) that was sent to the parent or guardian at the home address

If there is an address or guardianship change, parents will need to stop by the Administration Center before Back-To-School registration can be completed.

The first day of school for all students is Aug. 17. It will be a full day.

Registration dates for specific schools are:

Bolingbrook High School and Phoenix Experience

●11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 31, 3-7 p.m. Aug. 1 & 2, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 3

Romeoville High School

●8-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1-4

STEP Campus

●9-noon and 3-6 p.m. Aug. 2

Addams Middle School

●8 a.m.-noon and 3-7 p.m. Aug. 3

Brooks Middle School

●9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 3

Humphrey Middle School

●8 a.m.-noon and 2-7 p.m. Aug. 1

Lukancic Middle School

●8 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Aug. 4

Martinez Middle School

●8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Aug. 2

Hermansen Elementary School

●9 a.m.-noon and 3-6 p.m. Aug. 3

Hill Elementary School

●8-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Aug. 1

Independence Elementary School

●9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Aug. 3

King Elementary School

●10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3

McGee Elementary School

●9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2

Oak View Elementary School

●Noon-3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3

Pioneer Elementary School

●8-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Aug. 2

Salk Elementary School

●1-6 p.m. Aug. 2

Skoff Elementary School

●9 a.m.-Noon and 3-6 p.m. Aug. 3

Tibbott Elementary School

●9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3

Ward Elementary School

●1-7 p.m. Aug. 1

Wood View Elementary School

●12:30-3:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2

Early Childhood Center

●Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 4 (Because of construction, registration will take place at R.C. Hill Elementary School)

Press release by VVSD