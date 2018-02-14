Registration Deadline Nears for Forest Preserve Beekeeping Course
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Feb 14, 2018 @ 6:00 AM
Lakeside daisies are among the threatened or endangered species (Photo by Juanita Armstrong-Ullberg, Forest Preserve staff)

Friday, Feb. 16th is the deadline to sign up for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s six-week “Bee a Beekeeper!: Introduction to Successful Beekeeping course at Plum Creek Nature Center. The course will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 20th-March 27th. Participants will learn all they need to know about becoming successful beekeepers. Mike Rusnak, a member of the Will County Beekeepers Association, will use his 12 years of experience to lead program attendees through beekeeping basics. The workshop fee includes the book “The Backyard Beekeeper” by Kim Flottum. The course is for ages 18 and older and it costs $60 per person. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.

Related Content

Fire in Joliet Leaves Three Dead
Will County Sheriff’s Detectives Hopes Publi...
Your Gently Used Coat Needed For New Lenox Police ...
“The Great ShakeOut” Earthquake Drill Today
Nation’s Oldest Collegiate A Cappella Group ...
Bar in Frankfort Could Have Liquor License Revoked
Comments