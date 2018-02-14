Registration Deadline Nears for Forest Preserve Beekeeping Course

Friday, Feb. 16th is the deadline to sign up for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s six-week “Bee a Beekeeper!: Introduction to Successful Beekeeping” course at Plum Creek Nature Center. The course will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 20th-March 27th. Participants will learn all they need to know about becoming successful beekeepers. Mike Rusnak, a member of the Will County Beekeepers Association, will use his 12 years of experience to lead program attendees through beekeeping basics. The workshop fee includes the book “The Backyard Beekeeper” by Kim Flottum. The course is for ages 18 and older and it costs $60 per person. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-946-2216.