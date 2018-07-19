Registration for Valley View School District To Start July 30th

The start of the school year is around the corner, and Valley View School District have announced that starting on Monday, July 30th, registration for returning students will begin, and last until Friday, August 3rd. Back-to-School booklets have been mailed to certain students’ homes, but if you haven’t received them, you can log onto the Valley View web site to access the booklet. Elementary students who have already enrolled by mail are not required to come to Back-to-School days, but all middle and high school students are required to attend these days, even if they are registered by mail, to get their student ID, schedule and locker assignments. If you have a student new to the district, or you have moved within the district, you have to visit the Enrollment Office at 801 W. Normantown Road in Romeoville. For all the info on the times and dates all the schools within the Valley View School District are holding click here.