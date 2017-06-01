Relay For Life At Joliet Stadium This Weekend Is Fourth In The State In Fundraising

Relay for Life of Joliet is happening this weekend at ATI Field. The signature event for the Cancer Society will be held Saturday June 3rd from noon to midnight. Over 52-hundred communities take part around the world to remember the loved ones lost; honor survivors of all cancers and raise money to help the American Cancer Society to make a global impact on cancer. The opening ceremony will feature a survivor lap and you don’t have to pre-register to join. Over the last 17 years, organizer Patti Adler says money raised has stayed in the Joliet community, providing support for cancer patients including rides to treatments and lodging for patients and caregivers.

For the first time this year, they’ll be giving out the Glen Marcum Award. Marcum, a community leader and president of the Joliet Park District died last year after battling cancer. This year there are 77 teams and 820 participants. So far they’ve raised 128-thousand dollars and are number 4 in the state for raising funds.

Pictured: Patti and Jenny Adler