Renwick Road Is Blocked Due To Downed Power Lines By Dawn DeSart | May 3, 2018 @ 8:29 AM Power lines block Renwick Road in Romeoville Traveling through Romeoville this morning, Romeoville police are reporting that Renwick Road is blocked in both directions between I-55 and Weber Road. A downed power line and pole has the roadway blocked.