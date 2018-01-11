REO Speedwagon Postpones Rialto Concert

REO Speedwagon has announced a postponement of their January 13 engagement at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. The new date is Thursday, March 8. Vocalist Kevin Cronin shares the following statement:

“Hi friends, there are times in life when our bodies send us messages that we can’t ignore & this is one of those times. Fortunately for me, it is nothing life-threatening. I need a routine procedure, which is so simple it can be performed by a robot. R2D2 is busy saving the universe, but I understand there is another highly qualified robotic surgeon who works out of Cedars-Sinai Hospital here in Los Angeles. My doctor says I will be good as new. I am deeply disappointed that I have to ask the greatest fans in rock ’n roll to change their plans. All I can do is ask for your understanding and I truly appreciate your support. Much love, kc”

Tickets for January 13 are good for the March 8 show.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is a band for whom the main constant over the decades is a never-ending desire to give their all to their fans, year in and year out. REO rode the top of the charts with 1980’s explosive Hi Infidelity, which sold a RIAA-certified 22 million albums in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.

The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago Street in Joliet.

For more information, please visit www.rialtosquare.com.

