A band from the 1980s is Illinois’ best. The state’s bicentennial best-of voters have chosen REO Speedwagon as the state’s best band of the past 200 years. REO Speedwagon got its start in the Champaign-area before going on to sell millions of records. In addition to REO, voters at IllinoisTop200.com rounded out the state’s Top Five bands and artists with Alison Krauss, Nat King Cole, Cheap Trick, and Miles Davis.