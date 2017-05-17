Rep. Kinzinger Tells WJOL Independent Review of President Trump Needed

Republican Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger is breaking with his party’s leadership and is calling for an outside review of President Trump’s recent conduct and the Russian meddling in the November election. In a statement to WJOL Kinzinger said “We need all the information on what has transpired within the Administration. It’s time to bring an independent eye to this situation, in whatever capacity that may be. This situation has become far too partisan, far too political. Most importantly, we need answers in a fully transparent manner for the future of our country, our safety and the safety of our allies.”