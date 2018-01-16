Rep. Lipinski Announces Nearly $1 Million STEM Grant for Lewis University

On Tuesday, Congressman Dan Lipinski announced that the National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) program awarded a grant of over $961,000 to Lewis University. The funds will support the university’s Biology Transitions program, which provides support to low-income students with demonstrated financial need and academic promise to succeed in STEM disciplines at the school.

The project will fund 28 scholarships over 5 years for transfer students who are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in biological sciences.

Lewis University’s Biology Transitions program will increase the number of underrepresented, economically disadvantaged students who complete 4-year degrees and enter the STEM workforce directly or after completing a graduate program, helping to advance scientific knowledge and provide needed, qualified STEM professionals.