Rep. Lipinski Introduces “Airline Consumer Protection Act”

In the wake of the recent treatment of a United Airlines passenger and other incidents on commercial flights around the country, Congressman Dan Lipinski has introduced the Airline Consumer Protection Act. The bill requires airlines to provide better service, accommodations, and guarantees of timely arrival for all airline passengers. The bill includes mandatory procedures for airlines to follow to accommodate passengers on another airline’s fight should their scheduled flight be delayed for reasons within the airline’s control. The ACPA also includes requirement for meals and accommodations should delays become significant. The bill also includes language from a bill previously introduced last Congress that prevents airlines from charging a fee to change flights if an aircraft’s bathroom isn’t working.