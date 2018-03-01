Replica Weapon Prompts Lock-Down at Valley View Middle School
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 1, 2018 @ 8:33 AM

A replica weapon in a student’s locker prompted a lock-down at Valley View School District middle school on Wednesday. Lukancic Middle School was placed on a soft lock-down when a replica of a weapon was found in a student’s backpack. Upon this discovery, Lukancic administration immediately contacted the Romeoville Police Department As a precaution; the school was placed in soft lock-down to allow law enforcement to conduct a thorough search of the building to ensure student and staff safety. The lock-down was lifted after it was determined that there was no threat to the students or staff.

