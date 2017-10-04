Report: Las Vegas Shooter Had Hotel Rooms Booked Overlooking 2017 Lollapalooza Festival

TMZ.com is reporting that Stephen Paddock, the man responsible for the deadly shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that left 59 people dead, had two rooms booked that overlooked the Lollapalooza music festival earlier this summer. The two rooms were booked at the Blackstone Hotel which is across the street from Grant Park, the venue for the festival. It is also being reported that both rooms were specifically requested to overlook Grant Park. The 2017 Lollapalooza Festival lasted from August 3rd to August 6th. TMZ also reports that Paddock never checked into either room.