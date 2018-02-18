Joliet Patch Report: Parents Believe Will County 911 Dispatcher Was Murdered in Channahon

The investigation into the death of a 23-year-old Channahon woman continues. 23-year-old Samantha Harer was discovered on the morning of February 13th with a single-gunshot wound to the head. Initial reports from Channahon police indicated that the death may be a suicide but preliminary autopsy reports were inconclusive pending further investigation and toxicology results. In an interview with the Joliet Patch Harer’s parents, Kevin and Heather, told reporter John Farek that that they do not believe their killed herself. They also described the rocky relationship between Samantha and her boyfriend, Crest Hill Police Officer Phil Flores. Flores is the one who called 911 after Harer allegedly shot herself. Harer worked as a 911 dispatcher for WESCOM. Before that she studied criminal justice at the University of St. Francis and was an intern with the Channahon Police Department. WJOL has been given permission to link the Joliet Patch article here.