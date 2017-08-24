Reports: Governor Changing Top Staffers
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 24, 2017 @ 10:33 PM
Statement from Governor Rauner

There looks to be a few openings in the Rauner administration. A numbers of news outlets last night reported that the governor fired or allowed some of his top staffers to resign. The reports say Chief of Staff Kristina Rassmussen and spokeswoman Diana Rickert, formerly of the IllinoisPolicy Institute, are out. The moves come as the governor tries to get past anger about a Policy Institute cartoon and the way the governor’s team handled their response to it.

