Republic Airline Signs Pilot Hiring Agreement with Lewis University

Lewis University Flight Management students may now interview with Republic Airline as early as sophomore year thanks to a recently signed agreement with the airline and Lewis University. The RJet Cadet & Pilot Prep Programs offer students a defined career path in commercial aviation through Republic Airline.

Students meeting Republic’s qualifications, will receive a conditional offer of employment, transitional support to Republic’s commercial training program, and be eligible to receive a signing bonus of as much as $15,000.

Dr. Ryan Phillips, co-chair of Aviation Transportation Studies at Lewis University says, “This partnership formalizes our Republic Airline relationship, from which our students already have benefited in recent years on an informal basis.”

Republic Airline, based in Indianapolis, operates a fleet of approximately 190 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with 950 daily flights to 100 cities in 35 U.S. states, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline operates under its major airline partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.