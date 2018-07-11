Residents Speaking Out Against Proposed Plainfield Trucking Terminal

A trucking terminal that has been proposed for Plainfield is now seeing heavy opposition for local residents. The proposed GP Transco trucking terminal would be located along Renwick Road just west of I-55. The facility is proposed to bring in an estimated 286 semis daily according to an estimation from the developers. The proposed facility would also contain a 20,000 square foot office building and a truck maintenance building at just under 14,000 square feet. Listen to resident Jeff Sniegowski, who was on the Kevin Kollins show on Wednesday afternoon, talk about the local opposition to the facility…