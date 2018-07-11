Residents Speaking Out Against Proposed Plainfield Trucking Terminal
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 11, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

A trucking terminal that has been proposed for Plainfield is now seeing heavy opposition for local residents. The proposed GP Transco trucking terminal would be located along Renwick Road just west of I-55. The facility is proposed to bring in an estimated 286 semis daily according to an estimation from the developers. The proposed facility would also contain a 20,000 square foot office building and a truck maintenance building at just under 14,000 square feet. Listen to resident Jeff Sniegowski, who was on the Kevin Kollins show on Wednesday afternoon, talk about the local opposition to the facility…

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Air Quality Alert Issued Today For Will County And Surrounding Areas Forest Preserve Astronomy Program This Weekend at Goodenow Grove Campground Governor Rauner Meets With Japan Ambassador To The U.S. Janus Ruling Could Spill Over To Private Sector Unions Joliet Park District Sundowner 5k Next Week The Great Joliet Prison Break-In Fundraiser
Comments