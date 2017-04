The following are the results for Championship Saturday the WJOL/Don Ladas Baseball Tournament:

7th Place Game

Joliet West 8

vs

Joliet Central 8

Time limit reached

_________________________

Consolation Championship

Joliet Catholic 1

vs

Minooka 5

__________________________

3rd Place Game

Lincoln-Way West 4

vs

Lockport 7

___________________________

Championship

Plainfield Central 6

vs

Providence 4