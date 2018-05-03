Resurfacing, Sidewalk Improvements on McDonough Street

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that daily lane closures will take place along McDonough Street between W. Park Avenue and Railroad Street, in Joliet, beginning, weather permitting, Monday, May 7th. The lane closures are necessary for a resurfacing and sidewalk improvement project along McDonough Street. In order to complete the work, daytime lane closures will take place in both directions on McDonough Street while construction activities are taking place. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.The scope of the project includes patching and resurfacing the roadway, as well as upgrades to the sidewalk at corners to improve accessibility. The overall project is expected to be completed in Summer 2018.Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.