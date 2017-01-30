Reward Offered In Death Of Lewis University Professor

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information about the killer of a Lewis University associate professor found shot to death Friday outside a middle school. Police say there are no leads to the death of 37-year-old Matthew Lange. Lange was hot in his car as he waited while his four-year-old son attended a Polish language class inside the school building in the 18-hundred block of Mistflower Lane. Lange was a licensed professional counselor and taught psychology at Lewis.