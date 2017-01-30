Reward Offered In Death Of Lewis University Professor

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information about the killer of a Lewis University associate professor found shot to death Friday outside a middle school. Police say there are no leads to the death of 37-year-old Matthew Lange. Lange was hot in his car as he waited while his four-year-old son attended a Polish language class inside the school building in the 18-hundred block of Mistflower Lane. Lange was a licensed professional counselor and taught psychology at Lewis.

Related Content

Bitter Cold The Next Two Days And For The Third We...
Frankfort Postmaster Charged with Felony Grooming
Joliet City Mgr Jim Hock Wants More from Rialto Bo...
Two Bodies Discovered in Lockport Indentified, Inv...
Man Arrested in New Lenox For Marijuana Traffickin...
Gov. Rauner Slings More Budget Criticism
  • Comments

    Comments