Rialto Board to Evict Downtown Joliet Art Gallery

A Joliet art gallery has been ordered to vacate their downtown location before the end of the year. Gallery Seven, located at 116 North Chicago Street, received notification from the Will County Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority, owners and operators of the Rialto Square Complex, that it must vacate the premises by December 11th. According to a press release from Gallery Seven, no reason was given as to why the Authority was evicting the gallery. The statement says that partners are currently weighing various possibilities for the future of the Gallery. WJOL is in the process of reaching out to the Authority to ask why the gallery was being evicted after being a tenant for nine years.