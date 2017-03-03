Rialto: Buyer Reware Of Third Party Ticket Sellers

The Rialto Square theatre is warning the public of third party ticket resellers. A Rialto press release states that Ticketmaster is the only official online ticket seller for Rialto events. Tickets may be purchased online through Ticketmaster at or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Rialto box office located at 102 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL.

If a ticket is purchased via a third party reseller, the Rialto says they have no way to assist you should any problems arise, such as lost tickets or refunds for a cancelled event. Also, their ticketing system only recognizes tickets that have been purchased directly through Ticketmaster. If you choose to purchase through an unofficial ticket broker you must print your ticket as we are unable to scan via mobile device. A ticket purchased via a third party reseller may not ultimately be a valid ticket.