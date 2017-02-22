Rialto Square Theatre Board Unanimously Votes in Venuworks

By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Feb 22, 9:19 PM

The Rialto Square Theatre Board voted to approve a five-year contract with third-party operator VenuWorks. The motion was passed unanimously despite being previously tabled last week. Board chairman Bob Fillotto is eager for what’s in store for the theatre with this official partnership.

The Iowa based management company has been working with the theatre on an interim basis since September 1st 2016 and will now be in charge of the Rialto until 2022. The next meeting of the Rialto Square Theatre board will take place Wednesday, March 22nd at 4pm.

