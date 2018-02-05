Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson at the Rialto Square Theatre

American icon and rock and roll star, Ricky Nelson, will be honored by sons Matthew and Gunnar Nelson at Rialto Square Theatre on March 30th for the Ricky Nelson Remembered concert. Tickets to go on-sale Friday, February 9th at 10 a.m.

A musical celebration of America’s first “teen idol”, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Nelson emerged from “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” to establish himself as one of the most important and influential rock artists of the last 50 years, selling over 140 million recordings.

The Nelson family legacy continues as Ricky’s twin boys, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, present an interactive, multi-media rock and roll concert experience, taking the audience on a musical journey down memory lane. Triple platinum recording artists, Matthew and Gunnar, perform their dad’s greatest hits including “Poor Little Fool”, “Hello Mary Lou”, “Travelin’ Man”, “I’m Walking,” “Garden Party” and more!