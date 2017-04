A road rage incident along I-88 near York Road leaves one man dead. Illinois State police were called to the scene last Friday afternoon on the eastbound lanes of I-88 at York Road in Oak Brook. A 43 year old man from Florida died after being shot. The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested. Thirty-four year old Anthony Tillmon from Lansing, Illinois was arrested on first degree murder charges. He’ll appear in bond court this morning and remain in DuPage County Jail.