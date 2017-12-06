Rockdale Bartender Fighting For Her Life

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Rockdale bartender. It was on on November 30th that Michele Astrowski was allegedly brutally attacked by her then boyfriend in a horrific case of domestic abuse. According to the GoFundMe page, Michele was left for dead, and is currently in critical condition.

A Joliet man, 45-year-old Jason Errichetto was arrested and charged with attempted murder. No bond has been set, his court date is Friday, December 22nd at 9am. The GoFundMe page has raised over 21-hundred dollars to donate go to, gofundme.com/micheleelizabeth.