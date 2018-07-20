Rockdale Woman Dies in Early Friday Crash

A 30-year-old woman died earlier this morning as a result of a crash on the far south side. The Will County Coroner confirms that Nicole Martinez of Rockdale was involved in a crash involving a semi when she was traveling southbound on Route 53 and Emerald, just north of Laraway Road, when she struck a semi going in an unknown direction. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No word from the Joliet Police Department on any possible charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

Report Written by Jeremy Scott