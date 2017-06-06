Rod Blagojevich Won’t Get A Rehearing
FILE - This March 14, 2012 file photo shows former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich autographing a 'Free Gov. Blago' sign for one of his supporters at his home in Chicago the day before Blagojevich was due to report to prison to begin serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges. Blagojevich's lawyers submitted an additional argument on why an appeals court in Chicago should overturn the imprisoned former governor's convictions Wednesday July, 16, 2014, in Chicago. The two-page filing with the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals refers to an April Supreme Court decision striking down laws that restrict aggregate limits on campaign contributions. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich won’t get a re-hearing. The former governor was convicted in 2011 of misusing his powers. He was accused of trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat that was vacated in 2008 when Barack Obama became President. Yesterday, the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Blagojevich’s re-hearing request. The U.S. Supreme Court is now his only chance to get his corruption conviction overturned.