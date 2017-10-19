Romeoville Approves Wildlife Trapping Agreement

The Romeoville Village Board voted to approve a one-year contract with T&C Trapping to provide nuisance wildlife trapping services to Village homeowners at a discounted rate. The trap setting fee of $105 would be a shared cost between the Village ($50) and homeowner ($55) for the first trapping at a particular address. Following the capture of an animal, the homeowner will be charged a $95 capture fee. Any further trappings at that address would be solely the responsibility of the homeowner. The trapping agreement covers skunks, opossums, and raccoons.