Romeoville Chamber Director Appointed To Village Trustee

Romeoville Mayor John Noak and the Village Board have appointed Lourdes (Lou) Aguirre as Village Trustee to fill the unexpired term of Sue Micklevitz who recently retired. Lou’s term will expire in April, 2019.

“Lou will be a great addition to the Village Board. She brings experience and knowledge both as a longtime resident and business owner within the community,” said Mayor John Noak.

Lou has been a Romeoville resident since 1969 and has owned Lou’s Styling Place in Romeoville since 1989. Lou is very active in the community, having served on the Board of Directors for the Romeoville Area Chamber of Commerce since 2011, Romeoville Fire and Police Commission since 2012 and has been a Romeoville Rotary Member since 2016.

Lourdes (Lou) Aguirre

January 26, 2017