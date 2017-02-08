Romeoville Chase Leads to Three Arrests

Three individuals were arrested after leading police on a chase in Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon. It was 1:52pm in the 600 block Palmer that officers received a call of a person with a gun. Upon arrival officers were led on a chase by a vehicle the suspects were occupying. A short time later the vehicle stopped and two individuals inside surrendered to police. Authorities also found a gun inside the vehicle. A third individual fled the car on foot and was eventually apprehended. The three individuals arrested were 21-year-old Richard Ortiz, 20-year-old Omar Ramirez and 18-year-old Brian Ortiz. Richard Ortiz was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon and possession or use of a firearm. Omar Ramirez was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession or use of a firearm, delivery of marijuana, marijuana possession and fleeing from police. Brian Ortiz was arrested on a 2016 trespassing charge.

Photo: R. Ortiz, O. Ramirez, B. Ortiz