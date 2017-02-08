Romeoville Chase Leads to Three Arrests

Three individuals were arrested after leading police on a chase in Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon. It was 1:52pm in the 600 block Palmer that officers received a call of a person with a gun. Upon arrival officers were led on a chase by a vehicle the suspects were occupying. A short time later the vehicle stopped and two individuals inside surrendered to police. Authorities also found a gun inside the vehicle. A third individual fled the car on foot and was eventually apprehended.  The three individuals arrested were 21-year-old Richard Ortiz, 20-year-old Omar Ramirez and 18-year-old Brian Ortiz. Richard Ortiz was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon and possession or use of a firearm. Omar Ramirez was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession or use of a firearm, delivery of marijuana, marijuana possession and fleeing from police. Brian Ortiz was arrested on a 2016 trespassing charge.

Photo: R. Ortiz, O. Ramirez, B. Ortiz

Related Content

JTHS Superintendent Cheryl McCarthy Praises Studen...
Eighteen Year Old Custer Park Man Dies in One-Car ...
Officer Invovled Shooting in Chicago Has Bolingbro...
Ribbon Cut at New Glenwood Location for Workforce ...
Joliet Wants Overgrown Weeds and Yards to be Repor...
Senator Durbin on Heroin Problem: Efforts Now Bein...
  • Comments

    Comments