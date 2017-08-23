Romeoville Family Concerned For Missing Woman

ABC 7- reporting the family of a missing Romeoville woman may be suicidal. Sixty-three-year old Kathleen Delhotal was last seen Sunday, August 20th at her home, when she told her son she was going to babysit and drove away. Delhotal’s sister said it’s not possible she would be babysitting because all the children were at her home.

Delhotal is described as a white woman, 5 ft. 4 in. tall and 140 lbs., with wavy auburn hair and yellow-green eyes. Her sister said she was driving a silver 2003 Ford Windstar minivan with a broken rear window that is taped with duct tape. Delhotal's family said she is severely depressed and they are concerned she may be suicidal as she has spoken of it often. Her cell phone las pinged south of Dwight.