Romeoville Man Accused of Punching Sycamore Police Officer

A 26-year-old Romeoville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attacking a Sycamore Police Officer. It was at 2:43pm that officers were called to Kishwaukee Hospital on a report of a domestic dispute between Robert Mills and his sister. When authorities arrived on the scene Mills fled to a gas station on DeKalb Avenue. It was there that Mills and officers got into a confrontation and Mills allegedly punched an officer several times. He was eventually arrest in the 3200 of Bethany Road. Authorities have stated that Mills was at the hospital for psychiatric evaluation. He has been charged with domestic battery, aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting a peace officer.