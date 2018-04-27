Romeoville Man Arrested for Solicitation

An investigation into a suspicious Craigslist posting has resulted in the arrest of a Romeoville man. Will County Sheriff Officers arrested 34-year-old Raul Orona Jr on Thursday on charges of traveling to meet a minor, grooming and indecent solicitation of a child. Orona Jr. was chatting online in February of this year with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, looking to meet up to engage in lewd activities. The 14-year-old girl was actually detectives from the Will County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently being held at the Adult Detention Facility and bond has been set at $50,000.

****Jeremy Scott-WJOL News Contributor****