Romeoville Man Arrested for Solicitation
By Kevin Kollins
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 2:17 PM
Photo courtesy WCSO

An investigation into a suspicious Craigslist posting has resulted in the arrest of a Romeoville man. Will County Sheriff Officers arrested 34-year-old Raul Orona Jr on Thursday on charges of traveling to meet a minor, grooming and indecent solicitation of a child. Orona Jr. was chatting online in February of this year with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, looking to meet up to engage in lewd activities.  The 14-year-old girl was actually detectives from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.  He is currently being held at the Adult Detention Facility and bond has been set at $50,000.

 

****Jeremy Scott-WJOL News Contributor****

