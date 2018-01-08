Romeoville Man Arrested in Major Drug Bust

A 40-year-old Romeoville man was arrested in Riverside last Friday on multiple drug charges. Ponciano Martinez was pulled over by Riverside Police after driving in a lane used for parking. During the traffic stop officers asked Martinez for a driver’s license but Martinez told officers he did not have one and instead handed the officer a State Identification card. A driving status check found that Martinez had a revoked license after four DUI convictions. While preparing to have the vehicle impounded, officers conducted an inventory check of the vehicle and found 110 grams of cocaine and 366 grams of cannabis. Martinez has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and cannabis and aggravated driving with a revoked license.